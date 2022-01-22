Fans pour in congratulatory wishes as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy

Here is some good news for fans of celebratory couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram handles. Priyanka and Nick’s announcement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." They finished the note with a heart emoticon. In no time, celebrities and their loved ones jumped to the comment section to congratulate the duo.

As soon as they broke the news, fans also couldn’t resist congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first baby. Fans left sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Congratulations wishing you all the joy and happiness with this new bundle of joy!” Another fan wrote, “OMG! Congrats!” They also left heart emoticons in the comment section. Apart from it, celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Athiya Shetty, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor were among others who joined the bandwagon to wish the couple.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 after a few years of dating. They had both Hindu and Christian rituals at their marriage at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was a big fat wedding that was attended by their friends and family.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections alongside Keenu Reeves. She also has an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and a film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

