Fans question Janhvi Kapoor's behaviour as she dances on 'Chicken Wing'; Watch VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor , the popular actress has always got her social media game on point. The young star has always entertained her fans with some fun stuff on her Instagram handle including glamorous pictures and occasion reel videos. Janhvi Kapoor, who makes sure that she only chooses versatile, author-backed roles in her career, however, uses the social media platform to have fun. But, Janhvi Kapoor's recent reel video has not gone well with both her fans and netizens.

The Mili actress, who usually wins the internet with her graceful moves in Instagram reel videos, is now getting trolled for her recent dance video. Janhvi Kapoor, who looks super pretty in a baby pink mini dress with fringes and sequins, is seen showing off her unique dance movies on the famous song 'Chicken wings'. From the video, it is evident that it is shot on a set, most probably after the pack-up. "When u know it’s time to break for lunch," she captioned her post. However, Janhvi's dance has not gone well with both her fans and netizens, who are now mercilessly trolling her for trying too hard to be cute and hilarious.

"You might be thinking you look cute but you are not," commented a social media user, on her post. "Janhvi yeh video dekhne se pehle aap meri crush thi," wrote a disappointed fan. However, Janhvi Kapoor's loyal followers are now defending the actress, stating that she is just having fun on her social media handle. They feel that Janhvi looks effortlessly adorable in the video which is now going viral.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram reel video, below: