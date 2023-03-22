Fans REACT to Pathaan deleted scenes added in digital version; Feel Shah Rukh Khan’s re-entry was ‘next level’

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been enjoying historic numbers at the box office right from the day it was released in theatres on 25th January, 2023. Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language) on March 3. The film, which also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, premiered on Prime Video today, on March 22, and its digital version included several scenes that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. Fans have now reacted to the deleted scenes of Pathaan, and believe the scenes would have set the screens on fire, had they been included in the theatrical cut.

Fans react to Pathaan’s deleted scenes

One of the deleted scenes of Pathaan that are included in the digital version shows Shah Rukh Khan’s character being tortured by the Russians. Another scene includes Deepika’s character Rubai’s interrogation, while the third one shows Shah Rukh’s grand entry to the JOCR office. Fans were disappointed that the scenes didn’t make it to the theatrical release, and that Shah Rukh Khan’s re-entry to the JOCR office would have made for an epic moment to watch on the big screen. While one fan tweeted, “The extended version is (fire emoji). Those deleted scenes shouldn't have been deleted in the first place. What a delight to watch PATHAAN again on the small screen. #PathaanOnPrime,” another Twitter user wrote, “This entry scene next level #SRK #Pathaan.”

Another fan wrote, “That scene when Pathaan comes back to JOCR was bloody good. SRK Don’t know why it was deleted. Also them working out a plan to infiltrate Jim’s lab. Would have added weight to the entire lab scene #PathaanOnPrime,” while another one commented, “Why the hell this scene was deleted….Ye scene theatre me aag laga deta.” Check out some more reactions below!

Advertisement

About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Salman Khan also has a cameo in the film. The cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others.