Fans recall Ranbir Kapoor's wish of wanting a 'beti' as he welcomes a baby girl with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the newest parents in B-Town. On November 6, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered her baby at 12:05 pm. The duo got hitched on April 14, this year, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of only family members and close friends at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.

Now, as Ranbir and Alia became proud parents to a baby girl, fans were reminded of the time the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor expressed his desire of wanting a girl. While promoting Shamshera on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, he took parenting tips from Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. The video begins with Ranbir asking Rupali: “Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hu?” The actor further added: “Mujhe beti hi chahiye.” Rupali then trains Ranbir on how to hold a baby and change its diapers. While cradling the baby doll, he says, “Ale le meri beti."

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's wish being fulfilled

Reacting to this fans said that Ranbir's wish has been fulfilled now. A user said: "Ranbir always have wanted a baby girl and is now blessed with one! So so happy for alia and him all the love and blessings to them and the newborn cutie." While another user said: "Alia wanted a boy, Ranbir wanted a girl. This time ranbir’s wish got fulfilled. Congratulations."