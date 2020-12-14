Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput post six months of his demise; Trend #Oath4SSR as they seek justice for him

It has been six months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. Today, his fans came together on social media and remembered him as they also sought justice for the late actor.

The year 2020 witnessed one of the most shocking moments when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise surfaced. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. While it came as a jolt to everyone including his family and the massive fan following, there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. So far, as CBI, NCB and ED have been investigating different angles in the case, fans continue to seek justice for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

And while it’s been six months since this heartbreaking incident, Sushant’s fans across the world took to social media to remember him and took a pledge to continue to fight for justice. Hashtags like #Oath4SSR and #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput have been trending on social media with fans tweeting messages like, “We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as soon as possible.” Another user tweeted, “I promise you @itsSSR I will roar it Everyday "Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput"”.

A tweet also read as, “Never forget. Never forgive. I will always stand on the side of this fight for justice. It's been 6 months but it's only the beginning. I will always keep him in my heart, the legend that was Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Take a look at tweets for Sushant Singh Rajput:

We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as soon as possible.#Oath4SSR — Swastika Banerjee (@BanerjeSwastika) December 14, 2020

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

Na bhule hae , na bhulenge , na bhulnedenge Sushant Singh Rajput ko Justice jaroor milega God is with him Truth is with him He will definitely get justice Jay Shiv Shambhu pic.twitter.com/FYasKNuPdx — Shupra M (@PragyaM62553040) December 13, 2020

I promise you @itsSSR I will roar it Everyday " Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput " #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/71KBz4gsz3 — Justice 4 SSR (@SeemaR001) December 14, 2020

Nation wants justice for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/MEAPyhz3Zc — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury (@madhumita861) December 14, 2020

Money was a big differentiator when I was growing up, but I made sure it doesn't stay that way.

Sushant Singh Rajput #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/Jht0fZj9PD — Kiran (@kirank4747) December 14, 2020

Never forget. Never forgive. I will always stand on the side of this fight for justice. It's been 6 months but it's only the beginning. I will always keep him in my heart, the legend that was Sushant Singh Rajput. #Oath4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/M7EeqoFEYk — Annesha (@AnneshaMandal1) December 14, 2020

Your Legacy will continue Forever

~~Sushant Singh Rajput That's a Promise @shwetasinghkirt #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/fXnF7T6wpn — Raj Saha (@rajsahaofficial) December 14, 2020

He's divine,

He's infinite,

He's forever,

He's the moon,

He's an emotion,

He's a galaxy of stars,

He's an ocean full of feelings,

He's an universe full of energy,

He's a soul full of love and kindness

He's everywhere

He's Sushant Singh Rajput#Oath4SSR @ModifiedSaurav thnk u pic.twitter.com/qO67gQCD4O — (@Star_14June) December 14, 2020

#Oath4SSR

I pledge today that i will fight for you Sushant Singh Rajput Sir till you not get justice@shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/4ZvMRin9u4 — Jagriti Das (@JagritiDas6) December 14, 2020

Earlier, Shekhar Suman had also demanded a closure in SSR’s death case. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar wrote, "Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest."

Also Read: Shekhar Suman demands closure into Sushant Singh Rajput death case; Calls for digital protest

