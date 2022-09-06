Fans say Ayan Mukerji's promos are killing hype for Brahmastra: 'The actual movie is a whole other experience'

Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. The idea of Brahmastra took birth when director Ayan Mukerji was shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in the snow mountains, back in 2012. Ayan has been invested in the project for around a decade and this is only for the first part of the trilogy. Apart from being the most ambitious project of Indian cinema, it is also the most expensive film made in the country. The film is going to see a very wide release across the world, in around 8000 screens. The advance bookings are on in full flow and the tickets are selling like hot cakes, as the film gears for a release in less than 4 days.

Ayan Mukerji shared an update on his film Brahmastra, yesterday, on Instagram. Sharing the new Shiva promo from the movie, the director wrote, "We finally finally finished our last touches on Brahmāstra early yesterday morning. Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right. Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday - the man whose story this film really is ! I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie. But for those who are watching our units and feel that way. Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen. A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL. The Week of Brahmāstra’s Release is here! Can’t believe it. Need a new word to describe what we’re all feeling. SEPTEMBER 9TH - The Light is Coming !" This post of Ayan has surely increased the anticipation for the movie.

Have a look at Ayan Mukerji's Shiva promo and caption

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews before that in select centres outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Brahmastra gathered yesterday to watch the final draft of the film in the suburbs of Mumbai.

