Fans say 'giving serious relationship goals' after Mira Rajput drops a video with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they drop a mushy post on social media, it goes viral on the Internet in no time. While Shahid is not much active on Instagram but his wife Mira makes sure to treat fans with some stunning pictures and videos. On Thursday evening, Mira took to her handle and dropped a video featuring her and Shahid. She hopped on Shakira's Whenever Wherever trend on Instagram.

Mira Rajput shares unseen videos with Shahid Kapoor

The video features a mix of Mira and Shahid's old videos. From enjoying by the beach in the Maldives to setting the dance floor on fire with their cool moves, the videos are all things adorable. Shahid and Mira never fail to dish out major couple goals. Mira used Shakira's popular song in the backdrop and wrote a part of the lyrics in her caption. She wrote, "That’s the deal my dear." Have a look:

Soon after Mira shared the video, fans couldn't stop gushing over them. They were all hearts for the gorgeous couple. A fan wrote, "Giving serious relationship goalsssssssss." Another fan wrote, "In a world full of mind games, I'm looking for love this pure and gentle."

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira were recently seen attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo was seen reaching the wedding venue with Karan Johar. Recently, Mira shared a picture from Sidharth and Kiara's Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Shahid was seen holding her hand while she was busy putting on the mehendi in her lovely blush pink saree.

Work front

Shahid is currently enjoying the success of his digital debut, Farzi. Netizens are praising him for his solid performance in the Raj & DK directorial. Next, he will be seen in a film with Kriti Sanon. He is also in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film.

