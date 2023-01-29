Fans scream 'Shah Rukh' as Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy to meet fans amid Pathaan's historic BO run

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was finally released on January 25th and since then, the film is on its way to making and breaking records at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Superstar Salman Khan too made a special appearance in the film. The audience is going gaga over Salman and SRK's hilarious scenes in Pathaan. Amid enjoying a glorious box office run, Deepika, who is praised for her solid performance, was seen visiting Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, Deepika was seen paying a visit to Bandra's famous Gaiety Galaxy. The theatre is enjoying houseful boards after quite some time. Right from day one, the theatres are jam-packed. Due to high demand, the exhibitors increased the shows across the country. In the video, Deepika is seen entering the theatres while the crowd is cheering out loud. She is seen making an appearance in an all-black outfit. Deepika also wore a matching mask. Have a look:

In Pathaan, Deepika is seen essaying the role of an ISI agent Rubai. She has also managed to ace the action stunts along with Shah Rukh. The audience is eagerly waiting to see how team Pathaan will feature in a crossover film with Salman Khan's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir.

Reacting to the overwhelming response, the film's director shared in a statement, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind."

Work front

After Pathaan, Deepika will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars Disha Patnai. She also has the remake of The Intern with Big B. The film was earlier supposed to feature Rishi Kapoor. But after his demise, Big B joined the cast. Apart from this, she is a part of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.