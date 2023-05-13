Fans scream Shah Rukh Khan’s name, dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Bangladesh theatre; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following not only in India but also outside India. Fans just want to see him on the silver screen. His recent release Pathaan was nothing less than a celebration for the fans as they got to witness his charm on the silver screen after almost 4 years. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Aashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film has not only broken box office records in India but also paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. Pathaan was recently released in Bangladesh and we got our hands on a video straight from a theatre in Bangladesh where fans are grooving after watching the film.

Fans dance after watching Pathaan in Bangladesh

A video that has been shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club on Twitter with the name Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared a video straight from the theatre in Bangladesh. In the video, we can see Jhoome Jo Pathaan song playing on the screen while several fans are yelling and screaming in joy. In fact, a girl from the audience can also be seen dancing on the song. She is wearing a white coloured tee with Pathaan written on it. As the video ends, the entire crowd chants SRK’s name.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3

According to reports in Etimes, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for his cameo with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is going ti be a special sequence for which a palatial set has been created in Madh Island. The reports further add that heavy security has been arranged on the sets so that non of the things leaked from the sets. Also, a budget worth crores has been dedicated to this sequence and the shoot will go on for 7 days. A source close to the set reveals, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs. 35 crores to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible.”

