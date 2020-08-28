Fans slam Rhea’s claims of Sushant not leaving his room in Paris as a video of him from Disneyland goes viral

Following Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t leave his room in Paris, a video of the actor enjoying at Disneyland goes viral on Twitter.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family on cheating and abetment of suicide in the late actor’s death, the actress has been on the receiving end of a lot of allegations. Most recently after two months, Rhea decided to break her silence and appeared on various news channels giving her interviews. Sharing her side of the story and defending herself during an interview with a news channel, the actress claimed that Sushant didn’t leave his room for three days during their stay in Paris.

Talking to India Today about her Europe trip, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant was claustrophobic of sitting in flights and took a tablet named Modafinil. She added that he didn’t need a prescription for it since he always had it with him. Furthermore, she stated that once they reached Europe, he didn’t leave his room for three days. Following this particular claim of hers, a video of the late actor living it up in Disneyland Paris went viral on Twitter. Sushant seemed to be having fun in Disneyland.

