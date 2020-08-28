2
Fans slam Rhea’s claims of Sushant not leaving his room in Paris as a video of him from Disneyland goes viral

Following Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t leave his room in Paris, a video of the actor enjoying at Disneyland goes viral on Twitter.
Mumbai
 Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family on cheating and abetment of suicide in the late actor’s death, the actress has been on the receiving end of a lot of allegations. Most recently after two months, Rhea decided to break her silence and appeared on various news channels giving her interviews. Sharing her side of the story and defending herself during an interview with a news channel, the actress claimed that Sushant didn’t leave his room for three days during their stay in Paris. 

Talking to India Today about her Europe trip, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant was claustrophobic of sitting in flights and took a tablet named Modafinil. She added that he didn’t need a prescription for it since he always had it with him. Furthermore, she stated that once they reached Europe, he didn’t leave his room for three days. Following this particular claim of hers, a video of the late actor living it up in Disneyland Paris went viral on Twitter. Sushant seemed to be having fun in Disneyland. 

Sharing this video on Twitter, netizens called the actress a liar. A fan wrote, “Rhea's statement of #SSR locking himself for 3 days straight in his room in Paris seems to be the biggest lie.Here is the proof. And man look at his smile and emotions. He surely can't be in depression. @arnabofficial7 @republic @Republic_Bharat @TimesNow  #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” 

“Rhea is saying #SSR was in his room in paris for straight 3 days and he didn’t come out of his room in #Paris !!! Hello hello, here is d proof of him enjoying in disneyland Paris... Wat a liar she is  #claustrophobia #rajdeepsardesai #ShameOnAajTak #SSRTrueStory #SSRcase,” a fan said. While another added, “Rihant Chakraborty said in #aajtak  exclusive interview that #SSR was in his room in paris for straight 3 days and he didn’t come out of his hotel room in #Paris! So Riya Madam, tell me who is this, who is seen having fun at Disneyland. #ArrestRheaChakroborty #BoycottIndiaToday.” 

“Perhaps #RheaChakrobarty  was  correct !!! Probably we all are depressed too and are hallucinating about the video in which #SSR was hallucinating enjoying Disney world  "without leaving his room in Paris"!!!” a fan wrote.

Here are the tweets by fans: 

Credits :TwitterIndia Today

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

It's all there..... It's clear she is lying.... Maybe the cbi must pull out Cctv footages from the hotel he lived in while in Paris

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

It just hurts to know that our Sushi was going through all the humiliation and trying to make Rhea happy. I would have treasured a guy like him. It's Karma that noone bought the suicide theory and Sush is definitely god's favorite child. #justiceforsushant #arrestrhea

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Abnormal woman, she’s got a mental health problem! She’s not safe to live in the society! She’s needs to be admitted in a mental health asylum... @rheachakrobarty the living witch!

