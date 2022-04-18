Fans surround Vicky Kaushal in Mussoorie as he shoots for his next with Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk; VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal is emerging as one of the most popular and talented actors in the current generation of Bollywood stars. He has delivered several memorable performances in films like Raazi, Masaan, and Sardar Udham, which has garnered him a lot of praise and love from critics and cine-goers alike. He has earned a significant fan following and his latest video from the streets of Mussoorie is proof. The actor is currently shooting there for his next.

Vicky Kaushal is in Mussoorie, where he is shooting for his next film which is backed by Karan Johar. Apart from Vicky, the film will also feature Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. In the video that has surfaced on social media, Vicky can be seen taking a stroll in the streets of the hill station, when fans surrounded him, and hooted and cheered for him. They also captured him in selfies and videos. This goes on to show that the actor enjoys a massive fan following.

Take a look:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed some major details about the film. “Vicky and Tripti will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film,” informed a source close to the development. This is the first time that Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will be collaborating on a film.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif turn up the heat in NEW photos that scream glamorous