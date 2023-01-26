Fans tease Shubman Gill with Sara Ali Khan's chants during the match; Watch Virat Kohli's EPIC reaction

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been hitting headlines lately due to her link-up rumours with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Post her alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan , the actress' name was linked with Shubman as they were spotted enjoying a dinner date. Since then, they have made a few appearances and that has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, the audience was seen teasing Shubman by shouting Sara's name. The entire stadium was chanting slogans featuring her name.

A video went viral on social media in which the audience is seen shouting Sara's name. They are teasing Shubman by shouting, 'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho..' In the video, Shubman is seen fielding against New Zealand. However, the audience didn't mention if it was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter too.

After the audience started teasing Shubman, Virat Kohli was seen enjoying it. In the video, he is seen looking back at the crowd and dancing funnily. On the other hand, Gill chose not to react. This is not the first time that the audience has shouted Sara's name. Previously, during a match against Sri Lanka, people were chanting 'Sara Sara'. Have a look: