Fans tease Shubman Gill with Sara Ali Khan's chants during the match; Watch Virat Kohli's EPIC reaction
Recently, during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, the audience was seen teasing Shubman Gill by shouting Sara Ali Khan's name.
Actress Sara Ali Khan has been hitting headlines lately due to her link-up rumours with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Post her alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan, the actress' name was linked with Shubman as they were spotted enjoying a dinner date. Since then, they have made a few appearances and that has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, the audience was seen teasing Shubman by shouting Sara's name. The entire stadium was chanting slogans featuring her name.
Virat Kohli reacts after fans tease Shubman Gill by shouting Sara Ali Khan's name
A video went viral on social media in which the audience is seen shouting Sara's name. They are teasing Shubman by shouting, 'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho..' In the video, Shubman is seen fielding against New Zealand. However, the audience didn't mention if it was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter too.
After the audience started teasing Shubman, Virat Kohli was seen enjoying it. In the video, he is seen looking back at the crowd and dancing funnily. On the other hand, Gill chose not to react. This is not the first time that the audience has shouted Sara's name. Previously, during a match against Sri Lanka, people were chanting 'Sara Sara'. Have a look:
After the video was shared on Twitter, fans were seen asking if it was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. A fan wrote, "Sara ok, but Ali Khan ya tendulkar?" Others were seen dropping laughing emojis as they enjoyed watching Virat's reaction.
Shubman Gill on dating Sara Ali Khan
Shubman recently added extra fuel to the relationship rumours with Sara. He appeared on Sonam Bajwa's show Dil Diyan Gallan. He was asked if he was dating Sara and he replied, 'Maybe'. Sonam further said, "Sara ka sara sach bolo." To this, he replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not." This video of Shubman went viral on the Internet.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan quits The Collective to join Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh’s DCA
Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional ...Read more