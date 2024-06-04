Fans want Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s baby girl to be besties after actress congratulates new parents

It is one of the happiest days in the Dhawan house as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have welcomed their baby girl on May 3. The star wife has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and the actor shared this happy news on his social media in the morning.

After this news broke, many actors took to social media to congratulate the couple. From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several celebrities congratulated the couple. But the one wish that has our hearts is the one from Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt sends a congratulatory message to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared the reel that Varun Dhawan had posted to break the news of the arrival of his daughter. Reposting this reel on her stories, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Joy Joy & pure Joy! Another little girl who is going to rule the world. Congratulations dearest Nat and VD!”

Check it out:

Fans react to Alia Bhatt’s message

Fans have been elated ever since Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced the arrival of their little princess. After Alia posted this cute message for her friend and co-star, many Varun-Alia fan pages shared a cute wish. One of the fan pages wrote, “i want varun's daughter and raha to be besties.” Another fan page wrote, “Raha and baby dhawan gonna be besties.”

Check it out:

Well, it would be great to see Alia Bhatt’s Princess Raha and Varun Dhawan’s bundle of joy taking their parent's friendship to the next generation. What do you think?

Kiara Advani sends best wishes to Varun-Natasha

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan’s JugJuggJeeyo co-star Kiara Advani also shared the reel that the actor shared to announce his baby girl’s arrival. Reposting this, she wrote, “Congratulations VD and Nat, God bless her.”

Check it out:

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up his upcoming movie Baby John. This film will see him alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He is currently shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.

