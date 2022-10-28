Fans want Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to star in a movie, give them a new hashtag after their gym video
Deepika Padukone shared a fun video of Katrina Kaif from the gym. This video came as a surprise for all the fans who are elated to see their camaraderie in the gym.
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two of the most-loved and top actresses in Bollywood. There is a saying that two actresses can never be good friends. But proving it wrong, the two stars never fail to surprise fans with their camaraderie. It was only yesterday when the Piku actress shared a video of Phone Bhoot actress from the gym which not only proved that they are gym buddies but also gave us all a glimpse of their fun relationship. After looking at that video, fans could not contain their excitement and have a new name for this duo.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared a video of Katrina Kaif comfortably lying inside a blue aerial yoga hammock in the gym. Katrina is not visible in the video and neither Deepika is, but from the Pathaan actress’ caption it is understood that Katrina was shooting Deepika's video. Reacting to their video, one fan wrote, “CAN YOU GUYS DO A FILM TOGETHER ALREADY OR IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR?” Another fan wrote, “You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg.” A third fan wrote, “What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break internet.” What caught our attention was two fan comments who gave these two divas a new hashtag ‘#katpika’ and we are absolutely loving it.
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It is slated for release in November 2022. Next, she will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan alongside John Abraham; it will release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Next, the Piku actress will star opposite Prabhas and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Apart from this, Deepika also has the remake of The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
