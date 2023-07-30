Fans want Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani to sign a film ASAP: 'Manifesting into the universe'

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently made heads turn as he turned showstopper for fashion designer Kunal Rawal in Delhi. On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who received rave reviews for her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, also rocked the runway last week in Falguni Shane Peacock’s show. Even though the actors walked at different fashion shows, the fans were left mesmerized by their charm. Ranbir and Kiara have not worked with each other in a film until now and the fans are demanding to see them act together.

Fans want Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani to work on a film together

Earlier, the duo was seen uniting for an advertisement leaving everyone in complete awe. Now, fans of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani cannot wait to see them work together in a film. A fan took to Twitter and posted pictures of Ranbir and Kiara from their recent fashion show appearances, and wrote, “Manifesting into the universe.” Several people reacted to the tweet and were in agreement with the fan. They expressed their excitement regarding this fresh pairing and were sure that they would have sizzling chemistry. One said, “They will make a stunning couple,” while another wrote, “would serve in a modern day rom com.” Another person expressed, “My most awaited pairing!” and a user tweeted, “Strongly Ranbir Kapoor listen to us please.”

Earlier at the India Couture Week, Kiara turned showstopper for the designer duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock. She stunned everyone with her elegance and irresistible beauty as she walked in a sparkly pink outfit. Ranbir Kapoor had walked for designer friend Kunal Rawal in a full-sleeved black jacket with bandh gala and black lungi-style pants. His confidence and grace managed to impress the onlookers.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film co-stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. He will also reprise his role as Shiva in the sequel of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is preparing for her next film Game Changer with Ram Charan. She is also debuting in the YRF spy universe with War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

