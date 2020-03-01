Fans want Salman Khan to roar again with Ek Tha Tiger franchise; trend #Tiger3 on social media

As Salman Khan is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment of Ek Tha Tiger franchise

’s movies have always been a rage among fans and there’s no denial to it. His swag on the big screen never fails to win the audience’s hearts. And while the superstar has been busy basking in the success of Dabangg 3, fans are already craving for another blockbuster franchise. We are talking about the popular Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The 2012 release was an action thriller starring Salman and wherein the duo played the role of RAW and ISI agents respectively. The movie was a big hit and the makers came with its sequel in 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai.

And now after three years, there is a buzz that the franchise is coming up with the third installment soon which will be releasing on Eid 2022. Although an official announcement about the third installment is yet to be made in this regard, the fans are going gaga over the reports. In fact, #Tiger3 is already trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. Sharing their excitement about the third excitement for the action thriller franchise, fans want Salman to return with a bang as Tiger.

Take a look at tweets about #Tiger3:

TIGER IS BACK .. and it’s time the original creator is back too! @yrf please ensure Tiger and Zoya are under the safe wings of @kabirkhankk #Tiger3 @BeingSalmanKhan @minimathur pic.twitter.com/QZRhzziLA7 — Anita Ahluwalia (@AnitaAhluwalia) February 29, 2020

We want #Tiger3 soon can't wait with bang bang actions — Ilyas Abubakar (@IlyasAbubakar13) February 29, 2020

#Tiger3 badly need such movies to maintain that high which he deserves Salman will be back as Tiger this time he will roar even louder — Santosh Patnaik (@Sultankasher) February 29, 2020

To recall, it’s been a year since director Ali Abbas Zafar had confirmed the third installment of the Tiger franchise. During his interaction with Pinkvilla, he had stated, “We are right now in the writing process. We have locked the idea for the story and Salman and I are very excited about it. I will be working on that.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles and will be hitting the screens on Eid this year.

Credits :Twitter

Read More