Fans wish Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery after veteran singer tests positive for COVID-19

As the nation continues to grapple through the effects of the novel trait of coronavirus, the cases are also rising with each passing day. The novel trait of COVID-19 has not only affected commoners, but even the celebs are falling prey to the deadly virus. According to a report, veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar has also been tested positive for the virus. She was rushed to the hospital soon after her diagnosis and is having mild symptoms as of now. Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Soon after the news broke out, millions of veteran singer’s fans poured in their prayers for Lata Mangeshkar and flooded social media with recovery wishes.

The news of the legendary singer testing positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna while speaking to ANI. She also stated that the legendary singer is doing fine and has been admitted to ICU as a precautionary measure. She also urged fans to pray for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery and respect their privacy at this crucial time. Fans did the same and took to social media to send out prayers and recovery wishes for the well being of their favourite songstress.

A Twitter user wished speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Wishing good health to #LataMangeshkar ji (folded hands emoticon) Though my grandfather calls you Lata di, in that manner you are my grandmother. But I too would love to call you the same, love you Lata di, God bless you.” Another wrote, “Get well soon Didi, Bappa will bless her with good health. #LataMangeshkar.” By sharing a portrait of the veteran singer, a Twitter user wrote, in Hindi “Lata didi should get well soon. I pray to God for her speedy recovery. I request you all to pray for her good health. There is mighty power in praying.”

Get well soon @mangeshkarlata ji. Your voice is our soul. #LataMangeshkar — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) January 11, 2022

is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Bollywood. She was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

We wish the legendary singer a speedy recovery.

