Faraaz First Look: Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor makes his debut with Hansal Mehta directorial; WATCH

took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of ‘Faraaz’. The film is based on Bangladesh’s deadliest terror attack. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta known for making hard-hitting films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Omerta’, and ‘Citylights’ amongst others. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Zahan Kapoor is making his Hindi film debut with the film.

The venture is produced by Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed Taapsee in acclaimed ventures like ‘Mulk’, ‘Thappad’. Bhushan Kumar of T Series is also producing the venture alongside Anubhav Sinha. In the first look of the film, a property gets embezzled with a bomb blast with fire everywhere.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Taapsee mentioned, “When time stopped and terror reigned, it’s courage and faith that triumphed hate!”. The caption further read, “Here’s revealing the 1st look of #Faraaz, based on Bangladesh's deadliest terror attack.. All the best @anubhavsinhaa sir, @hansalmehta sir #BhushanKumar for picking up yet another milestone film for Indian Cinema. This one is definitely going to create a stir!” Director Hansal Mehta has his hands full with several huge projects including a massive venture titled ‘Captain India’, where he will be directing Kartik Aaryan in the leading part.

Take a look at the post:

Zahan also shared the first look on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Elaan-e-Faraaz! Whole hearted thanks to everyone that has been part of this journey and sheer gratitude for giving me this opportunity @hansalmehta @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar sir.” Producer Anubhav Sinha will also be returning to the big screen with his upcoming film titled ‘Anek’ which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading part.

