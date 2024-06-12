Farah Khan admits seeing thongs for 1st time after Pooja Bedi’s skirt flew over her head in Pehla Nasha: ‘Spot boy fainted’

Aamir Khan’s film Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar is undoubtedly one of the cult films of the 90s. This film is remembered for everything but one thing that had everyone’s hearts had to be the song Pehla Nasha from the movie.

This song is popular even now and keeps growing on you. Well, if you have seen the song then you would know that there is a scene in it when Pooja Bedi’s skirt goes flying while she is on top of a car. Did you know during the scene of this shoot the spot boy had fainted?

Farah Khan on Pooja Bedi’s skirt flying scene from Pehla Nasha

Talking to Radio Nasha and recalling the shoot of this iconic song, choreographer Farah Khan revealed that the song was initially being choreographed by Saroj Khan in Ooty. But due to some reason, she had to go back to Bombay. The Om Shanti Om director revealed that she had choreographed a few shows until then, so the Aamir Khan starrer’s director called her to take over.

Farah admitted that she re-did the entire song’s concept and introduced slow-motion in it. It was her idea to present Pooja Bedi in a Marilyn Monroe avatar. The choreographer said that she had informed Pooja to hold her skirt down when the fan went off. “In the first shot, there was a spot boy holding the fan and when the fan was switched on, Pooja didn’t hold her skirt down and the spot boy fainted and that is the first time I saw what a thong looked like. Pooja was bindass, she didn’t care,” said Farah.

More about Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

The 1992 film was a romantic one having a sports background. The film starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, Pooja Bedi and others. Pehla Nasha was one of the most loved songs from the film and it still continues to have its own fan base.

This film was directed by Mansoor Khan and went on to win the hearts of so many fans. The main plot revolves around a cycle race between two schools and how with a lot of struggle the underdog Aamir Khan wins the cycle race to make not only his school but his family members proud too.

