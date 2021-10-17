Farah Khan Ali offers NCB a lesson in millennial lingo after Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats come under scanner

Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:58 PM IST  |  71.8K
   
Farah Khan Ali offers NCB a lesson in millennial lingo after Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats come under scanner
Farah Khan Ali offers NCB a lesson in millennial lingo after Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats come under scanner.
Advertisement

The bail order of Aryan Khan amid the cruise drugs case has been reserved until 20 October. Until then, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son will be at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In the last court hearing, Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats came under the scanner with the NCB treating it as evidence. 

The word 'blast' was cited in the panchnama. Whereas, Aryan's lawyers pointed out how the lingo is different and simply refers to how kids of today's generation talk. The update riled up many netizens including Farah Khan Ali who offered the NCB a lesson in millennial lingo.  

Taking to Twitter, Farah wrote, "Dear NCB The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO - Fear of missing out SICK - Something that is cool DOPE - Something Excellent GOAT - Greatest of all time  BLAST - To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein." 

Take a look at Farah Khan Ali's tweet: 

The jewellery designer has voiced her support loud and clear for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She had tweeted, "SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

ALSO READ: Did Vicky Kaushal just confirm his engagement with Katrina Kaif will take place 'soon enough'? 

 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla/Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : but these words weren't used. except blast and that was understood to mean party
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Don’t know how the government can openly allow custody of a citizen who was cleared on drug test nor had any drug in his possession . India has corrupt government
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Look who is talking? Whose husband was caught with drugs in Dubai
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Whatever her family has done is different thing but "having a blast" means having a great time in millennial / gen z lingo. We can't deny it. NCB needs to get update.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : As if he or any one chiming in are not drug users. They arrested him for a reason.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : yeah says someone who comes from a family of dru**ies
REPLY 4 6 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All