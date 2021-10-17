Farah Khan Ali offers NCB a lesson in millennial lingo after Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats come under scanner.

The bail order of Aryan Khan amid the cruise drugs case has been reserved until 20 October. Until then, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son will be at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In the last court hearing, Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats came under the scanner with the NCB treating it as evidence.

The word 'blast' was cited in the panchnama. Whereas, Aryan's lawyers pointed out how the lingo is different and simply refers to how kids of today's generation talk. The update riled up many netizens including Farah Khan Ali who offered the NCB a lesson in millennial lingo.

Taking to Twitter, Farah wrote, "Dear NCB The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO - Fear of missing out SICK - Something that is cool DOPE - Something Excellent GOAT - Greatest of all time BLAST - To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein."

Take a look at Farah Khan Ali's tweet:

Dear NCB

The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know.



FOMO - Fear of missing out

SICK - Something that is cool

DOPE - Something Excellent

GOAT - Greatest of all time

BLAST - To have a good time.



Want more, please see pic attached herein https://t.co/D1aMGy9E3H pic.twitter.com/qhsSVfoCQS — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 16, 2021

The jewellery designer has voiced her support loud and clear for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She had tweeted, "SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

