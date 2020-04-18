Farah Khan Ali on Rangoli Chandel Twitter controversy: Spewing hatred towards a community is unacceptable

Hours after Kangana Ranaut rubbished all the claims against Rangoli Chandel in the Twitter account suspensions controversy, Farah Khan Ali has pointed out how her tweets were inappropriate.

It hasn’t been long since ’s sister Rangoli Chandel made the headlines after her Twitter account was suspended for spreading religious hatred. While she was called out by Farah Khan Ali and other celebs on Twitter, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress soon came out in Rangoli’s defence and rubbished all the claims against her sister. In fact, Kangana released a video claiming that she and Rangoli will apologise if there is a single tweet of Rangoli that targeted an entire community.

But looks like this controversy doesn’t seem to subside as soon after Kangana’s video surfaced on Instagram, Farah came out to explain her point in a long note on Twitter and emphasised that spewing hatred towards a community is unacceptable. Although she did mention about being a fan of Kangana, she wrote about how Rangoli was unfazed by people even if she was branded as Nazi for her views and asserted that the using the word Nazi was totally inappropriate, hateful and against the law. Farah also stated that being a social activist Rangoli should be more responsible with her tweets.

“I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example. Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large,” Farah wrote added.

My dear Kangana,

Yours truly Farah Khan Ali pic.twitter.com/kG1lm7E7qe — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Rangoli had also reacted to the suspension of her account and asserted that she is not be reviving the account. However, she did mention, “I was my sister’s spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.”

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×