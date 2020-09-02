  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Farah Khan Ali slams Kangana Ranaut over allegation on Mumbai Police; Advises to tweet on other issues

Kangana Ranaut earlier alleged that Mumbai's Police Commissioner has encouraged bullying and crime against her. Farah Khan Ali has now taken a jibe at the actress for the same.
12802 reads Mumbai
Farah Khan Ali slams Kangana Ranaut over allegation on Mumbai Police; Advises to tweet on other issuesFarah Khan Ali slams Kangana Ranaut over allegation on Mumbai Police; Advises to tweet on other issues
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A day back, Kangana Ranaut had shared a series of tweets that came as a shock for the netizens. The actress alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. Not only that, but Kangana also shared a few screenshots of a Twitter user who trolled her on the platform. The actress also went on to slam Mumbai Police in the same tweets. She confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her safety too.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali has reportedly slammed the actress because of the same.  She addressed Kangana through a series of tweets that are now unavailable as the latter has blocked her. Farah told the actress that despite being a star, she does not have the right to talk badly about Mumbai Police or the Commissioner. She added yet another tweet in which she advised the actress to focus on other issues like job loss and the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the now removed tweet below:

Farah added another trail tweet in which she reportedly told Kangana Ranaut that attacking every single person in Bollywood will make her lose credibility. The former then shared a final tweet in which she alleged that the actress blocked her. For the unversed, she had earlier reported about Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s Twitter account that reportedly resulted in the latter’s account suspension.  

Check out the later tweet below:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner of encouraging crime against her; Asks 'Will I be safe?'

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement