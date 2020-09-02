Farah Khan Ali slams Kangana Ranaut over allegation on Mumbai Police; Advises to tweet on other issues

Kangana Ranaut earlier alleged that Mumbai's Police Commissioner has encouraged bullying and crime against her. Farah Khan Ali has now taken a jibe at the actress for the same.

A day back, had shared a series of tweets that came as a shock for the netizens. The actress alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. Not only that, but Kangana also shared a few screenshots of a Twitter user who trolled her on the platform. The actress also went on to slam Mumbai Police in the same tweets. She confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her safety too.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali has reportedly slammed the actress because of the same. She addressed Kangana through a series of tweets that are now unavailable as the latter has blocked her. Farah told the actress that despite being a star, she does not have the right to talk badly about Mumbai Police or the Commissioner. She added yet another tweet in which she advised the actress to focus on other issues like job loss and the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the now removed tweet below:

Farah added another trail tweet in which she reportedly told Kangana Ranaut that attacking every single person in Bollywood will make her lose credibility. The former then shared a final tweet in which she alleged that the actress blocked her. For the unversed, she had earlier reported about Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s Twitter account that reportedly resulted in the latter’s account suspension.

Check out the later tweet below:

The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to piss her off. . pic.twitter.com/4dX3HEsQ9c — Farah Khan (FarahKhanAli) September 2, 2020

