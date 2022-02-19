Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are happy sisters as Farhan Akhtar ties the knot with Shibani Dandekar; PIC

Farhan Akhtar, who was dating Shibani Dandekar for a while now, has finally tied the knot with his ladylove. It was a private ceremony for the much in love couple in Khandala which was attended by their families and close friends. Interestingly, ever since the news of Farhan and Shibani’s wedding had surfaced, it has been one of the most buzzing topics in the town. And while fans have been looking forward to getting some inside scoop, Farah Khan, who was among the guests, has shared a beautiful pic from Farhan and Shibani’s D-Day celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram account, Farah shared a selfie with Zoya Akhtar as they expressed their happiness for their ‘brother’s’ wedding. In the pic, Farah looked stunning in her emerald green outfit with a classy necklace. On the other hand, Zoya opted for mustard and white outfit for Farhan and Shibani’s wedding and completed her look with a choker neckpiece. The proud sisters were grinning ear to ear as they posed for the camera. Farhan captioned the pic as, “Aaj hamare bhai @faroutakhtar ki shaadi hain @zoieakhtar #sisterselfie #khandala”.

Take a look at Farah Khan’s post:

Apart from Farah, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rhea Chakraborty, etc also attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. It was reported that Farhan and Shibani made an entry on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein and also groove to the song Dil Chahta Hai post taking their nuptial vows.