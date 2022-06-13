Farah Khan bowls over Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri with her thumka on THIS famous Shah Rukh Khan song

Vicky Kaushal is currently in Croatia, shooting for his next project. The actor is currently filming for Anand Tiwari’s directorial, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan too joined them and they have been having a lot of fun together. Both Vicky and Farah have been treating their fans and followers to glimpses of their time together in Croatia, thus entertaining netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Farah yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a video, in which they can be seen recreating an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song with the film’s crew. Can you guess?

Vicky Kauhsla, Tripti Dimri, and Farah Khan performs on Shah Rukh Khan's song

In the video shared by Farah, we can see Vicky, sitting beside Triptii Dimri, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, and others from the film’s crew on a flight of steps as they dance to SRK’s song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Naa directed by Farah. As Farah walks in, the actors and the crew keep hopping to their right matching the beats of the song. As the beat drops, Farah bowls over everyone with her thumka, as she channels Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao from the song. Everybody is seen rejoicing and Vicky stands up to hug Farah.

Sharing the video, Farah captioned the post, “When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely (red heart emoji) @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri (slew of red heart emojis).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has quite a few interesting projects lined up apart from Anand Tiwari’s untitled film. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

