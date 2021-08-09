Farah Khan calls Sonu Sood one of the ‘most well behaved celebrity’; Says the actor has ‘no nakhra’

Sonu Sood may have become a national hero for many after he helped a lot of people during the pandemic. But this has not changed his nature or behaviour even one per cent. Well, we are not saying this, but Farah Khan revealed that Sonu is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities after she shot with him recently. The duo recently shot for a music video, Saath Kya Nibhaoge, and the filmmaker is going all gaga about his down to earth nature.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Farah Khan revealed that Sonu Sood has no starry air about him. She said, "No. For me. Sonu is the same as he was before — a no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy. We still crack jokes, laugh and make fun of each other. If we were shooting in the woods, he wouldn't demand a vanity van but go behind the trees and change."

Farah Khan further said that she wishes there were more celebrities like Sonu Sood around. “He is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities I know,” added the Happy New Year director. Recalling her past experience shooting with MS Dhoni, Farah compared the actor with the cricketer and said that Sonu is as grounded and down-to-earth as Dhoni.

Saath Kya Nibhaoge is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar. In the teaser, Sonu is seen romancing actor Nidhhi Agerwal against a rural backdrop of Punjab. Farah Khan has directed the upcoming track, which will be out on August 9.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan revisits 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step with Farah Khan 21 years later; Katrina Kaif reacts