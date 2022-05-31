Farah Khan drops NEW glimpses from Karan Johar's birthday bash ft. Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan.

It is now proven that Karan Johar threw one of the most epic birthday bashes this month as he turned 50. The party which took place on 25 May saw who's who of Bollywood in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and several other leading actors in attendance. Karan Johar's closest friends such as Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta and others also made sure to be there by Karan's side at the party.

While the glamorous night may have been a blur for many, Farah Khan confessed to it. On Tuesday, the choreographer-director took to Instagram to drop a video which featured some super fun moments from Karan's 50th bash. Featuring Farah in her element, the photos highlighted her bindaas spirit as she photobombed Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor and Diana Penty's group photo.

It also saw Farah dancing the night away as well as posing for photos with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Tabu. The funniest yet adorable picture was Farah sitting on Abhishek's lap. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a video featuring all these pictures, and captioned it, "Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun."

Check out some of the photos below:

Click here to watch Farah Khan's post.

Birthday boy Karan Johar also took to social media to express his gratitude. Giving a close look at his birthday outfit, Karan wrote, "I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana. I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!"

