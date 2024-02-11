Farah Khan drops sweet post as kids Diva, Anya, Czar turn 16; writes, 'Best things we ever produced’

Filmmaker Farah Khan tied the knot with filmmaker Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. Their triplets, Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Czar Kunder, were born through IVF on February 11, 2008. Despite her busy schedule, Farah prioritizes spending time with her children and often expresses her love for them on social media. To celebrate their 16th birthday, she shared a video showcasing memorable moments with her kids.

Farah Khan wishes her kids on their birthday through a heartfelt video

A while ago, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video with glimpses of some heartfelt moments with her kids Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Czar Kunder as they celebrate their 16th birthday today, on February 11.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Happy 16th birthday to the best things we ever produced!! @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder,” and added three red herat emojis.

As soon as she dropped the post, many celebrities also extended their heartfelt wishes to the kids. Raveena Tandon wrote, “Happy birthday!,’ and added a white heart emoji. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the best thing you and Shirish produced @farahkhankunder,” and added a laughing emoji. Sania Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to the sassiest kids I know,” and added a white heart emoji.

The wishes don’t end here, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy 16,” and added three white heart emojis.” Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy 16th to your cuties,” along with two red heart emojis and a hug emoji. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a white heart emoji. Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Happy Birthday Anya Diva and czar, can’t believe you are 16 !!!!!,” and added three white heart emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, “Wow 16, happy happy birthday,” and added two white heart emojis. Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happiest bday Faru to your angels,” and added a string of heart emojis. Seema Kiran sajdeh wrote, “Happy sweet 16 to the cutest three,” and added three red heart emojis. Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday,” along with three red heart emojis.

Farah continues to be one of the most renowned choreographers in the industry. Her most recent directorial project was Happy New Year, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

