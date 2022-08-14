Farah Khan enjoys food with 'good friends' Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Seema Sajdeh & others; See PICS

Farah Khan has been a part of the industry for three decades now. The filmmaker is quite active on social media and often shares pics with her friends and kids which are a treat to the fans. Farah is known for her strong bonds with her colleagues and she even posts throwback pictures with them on social media. Speaking of which, on Saturday night, the Om Shanti Om director stepped out for a dinner with her brother Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Pandey, Avinash Gowariker, and Seema Sajdeh.

Farah also shared several pictures from her outing on her Instagram handle. In the first photo shared by the filmmaker, everyone can be sitting at the dining table as they posed for the camera. "Good friends and great food," she captioned. The second photo featured posing at the restaurant's gate in Mumbai. Farah wrote: “Well fed and well red.” Maheep, on the other hand, also shared a photo with Farah and Bhavana as they smiled for the camera. She added a 'Friends' sticker on it.

Farah, Maheep, Seema, Chunky, Sajid, Avinash, and Sanjay also posed for the paparazzi as they entered the restaurant for dinner in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema are currently awaiting the release of their reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, which also features Neelam Kothari Soni in the lead and the show will premiere on September 2nd, 2022. The second season was announced last year and the shoot was wrapped up in February 2022. The first season landed on Netflix in 2020. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema.

On the other hand, Farah had recently joined Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia to helm the shooting of their romantic song for Anand Tiwari’s directorial. She will also collaborate with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

