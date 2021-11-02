Farah Khan feels 'honoured' to receive UAE's Golden Visa: It always feels good to be appreciated

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 03:27 PM IST  |  14.7K
   
Farah Khan feels 'honoured' to receive UAE's Golden Visa: It always feels good to be appreciated
Farah Khan feels 'honoured' to receive UAE's Golden Visa: It always feels good to be appreciated
Advertisement

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has been feted with the UAE Golden Visa.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared her excitement for getting the honour. She revealed she received the Golden ticket for her contribution to Indian cinema, achievements in films and for the connect her 2014 film 'Happy New Year', starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has with Dubai.

She shared a picture posing with her Golden Visa and wrote: "However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated ... I'm so honoured to receive the Golden Visa in @uaetexpo at @expo2020dubai.

"For my contribution to #indiancinema, for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission 4 supporting the creative people @filmdubai @aljanahi."

Among other Hindi film actors, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Janhvi Kapoor among many others have received the UAE Golden Visa.

Also Read: Zee Comedy Show: Farah Khan & Anu Malik reveal the reason for not collaborating after Main Hoon Na

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Yee Pin 2020 Kona 7 In Touch Screen Protector For 2020 2021 Kona Sel 2018 2019 Kona Bluelink Center Control Touch Screen, Car Navigation Display Glass Protective Film (7-inch)

Yee Pin 2020 Kona 7 In Touch Screen Protector For 2020 2021 Kona Sel 2018 2019 K...

$8.99
$10.98 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All