Farah Khan gets nostalgic as she meets the actress she first choreographed; Guess who is she?

Farah Khan has been in the industry for more than three decades now and has made a name for herself donning the hats of film director, writer, film producer, actress, dancer, and choreographer. She made her debut in the film industry as a choreographer with her compositions for the song, Pehla Nasha in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Since then, Farah has choreographed dance routines for more than a hundred songs in over 80 films. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her recent meeting with actress Ayesha Jhulka and shared with her fans that Ayesha was the first actress she choreographed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Farah Khan shared a selfie with the actress Ayesha Jhulka and wrote, “I choreographed my 1st song on her..she’ll always be special.” In the second photo, Farah is seen posing with Ayesha. The actress looks lovely in a blue saree wrapping her hands around Farha, who is posing in a red printed kurta. The caption reads, “So good to meet up n find some associations never change @ayesha.jhulka.” Both the photos have the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ playing in the background. Ayesha reshared the photos in her Instagram story with an adorable sticker and wrote, “Love you.”

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

For the uninitiated, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a 1992 hit directed by Mansoor Khan. The romantic drama film has a strong cast including Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, Kiran Zaveri, and Mamik Singh. The audience may not know this but the movie featured little Imran Khan in the role of young Sanjaylal, Aamir Khan’s character.

Farah Khan’s career

Even before Farah Khan marked her Bollywood debut as a choreographer, she worked as a background dancer in a few Bollywood songs. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander gave her the big break. She marked the beginning of her career as a director with Main Hoon Na and then Om Shanti Om. In 2010, she became a producer with Tees Maar Khan.

