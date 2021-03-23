Farah Khan gets severely trolled as she removes her mask to smell mangoes before buying amid COVID; WATCH

Farah Khan was recently spotted buying mangoes from a roadside stall. However, her act of removing the mask to check the mangoes did not go down well with netizens who called her out for the same on social media.

It is no secret that B-Town celebrities remain under the constant glare of paparazzi and their followers. Being a public figure has its pros and cons. Every time they step out in the city, paps keep an eye on their every action. If stars are caught doing something odd, netizens make sure to call them out on social media. And, the latest celeb that seems to have offended netizens is the filmmaker Farah Khan.

Earlier today, filmmaker and choreographer Farah was spotted buying mangoes from a roadside stall. In the video that has gone viral, the filmmaker is seen taking a sniff after removing her mask to make sure whether the mangoes are ripe. In the video, Farah can be seen asking the vendor to give her the best mangoes. She momentarily pulled her mask down to sniff the fruit. Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, the choreographer’s move of smelling mangoes did not go down well with netizens who badly trolled her for the same.

One user commented, “Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic.”

Another said, “Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein (Why would anyone remove their mask and smell mangoes, that too during Covid times in Maharashtra) !! oh bhai maro mujhe (Lord help me)! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya (Has she she traded common sense for mangoes)?”

“Pls don't ever smell any fruit for tht matter .doesn't this lady kno tht during pandamic it's not allowed at all. She poses to know everything in d world. pseudo Bollywood,” wrote another netizen.

While one said, “Dont smell mango in covid time.”

Take a look at the video below:

"Whoever is the cameraman please tell her to not smell them," commented another netizen. Some even called Farah an irresponsible citizen.

