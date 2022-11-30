Farah Khan gives epic reply to Karan Johar as he compares her outfit with a chair; WATCH

Karan Johar is known for his fashion sense and sometimes also gets trolled. But the ace director knows how to make head turns. Well, this time he was trolled by none other than his good friend Farah Khan. Both have shared reels on their social media which is going viral. Fans are liking it. In the video, both have made fun of each other’s fashion sense and it is very hilarious.

Fun banter:

In the video, Farah is wearing magenta colour pants and a suit. Seeing her, Karan tried to tease her. He called her ‘meticulous’ for trying to match her outfit with the chairs of an auditorium. Hearing this Farah replied saying, “And what about you? This many sofas ka jacket you are wearing.” Karan corrected her and “It’s couture.” Farah twists it and calls it “kutti-aur.” The two posed with hilarious expressions at the end of the video with their mouths wide open.