Farah Khan gives epic reply to Karan Johar as he compares her outfit with a chair; WATCH
Karan is set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Karan Johar is known for his fashion sense and sometimes also gets trolled. But the ace director knows how to make head turns. Well, this time he was trolled by none other than his good friend Farah Khan. Both have shared reels on their social media which is going viral. Fans are liking it. In the video, both have made fun of each other’s fashion sense and it is very hilarious.
Fun banter:
In the video, Farah is wearing magenta colour pants and a suit. Seeing her, Karan tried to tease her. He called her ‘meticulous’ for trying to match her outfit with the chairs of an auditorium. Hearing this Farah replied saying, “And what about you? This many sofas ka jacket you are wearing.” Karan corrected her and “It’s couture.” Farah twists it and calls it “kutti-aur.” The two posed with hilarious expressions at the end of the video with their mouths wide open.
Reacting to it, Sania Mirza commented, “Buhaha .. I always knew I needed this.” “You guys are mad,” added Maheep Kapoor. One of the fans also suggested them to start a Youtube channel, “You both must start Daily comic series of 5 mins ( Karu & Faru) a youtube channel or tik tok.”
Take a look here:
Work fronts:
Farah has last directed Happy New Year. Recently, she was quoted saying that said that she has a film with Rohit Shetty in the pipeline. She will also be collaborating with Karan Johar for his next. On the other hand, Karan Johar is all set for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film star includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmitogether. The film will release next year in April and will mark Karan’s official directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
