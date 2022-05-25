Farah Khan goes 'Oh my god' at Karan Johar's closet; Pulls his leg while wishing him 'Happy Birthday'

It is Karan Johar’s birthday! Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. His work is world-known and the audience loves his eccentric personality. Be it directing films, producing them or even acting in them, he has done it all and aced everything he has put his hands on. On the occasion of his birthday, industry colleges and fans have been pouring their wishes and love for the ace director from all over. Well, just a few hours ago, Farah Khan wished him too and mind you, it was no ordinary wish!

In the reel that Farah Khan posted for Karan, she took a clip of KJo’s massive closet and gave all of us a glimpse of his huge clothes and shoes’ collection. She also exclaimed , ‘Oh my god!’ as she showed around his impressive walk-in closet. In the end, we saw Karan too made an entry in the video looking fab in a black suit with a pretty rose print. Farah wished him on his birthday and then pulled his leg. The two had an adorable banter too. Along with the video, Farah hilariously wrote, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”.. ”People loved the unique wish and made it go viral within seconds.

Check Farah Khan's reel HERE

Meanwhile, Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead. Major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for a Valentines Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ to Ranbir’s Bombay Velvet, films he turned actor for