Farah Khan has a hilarious wish for hubby Shirish on his birthday; Says 'an ok husband but a great father'

On the occasion of Shirish Kunder's birthday, Farah Khan shares a cute throwback picture with a hilarious message for her hubby.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till 31st May, however, lockdown 4.0 has a few norms and is eased n many cities. Due to the extended lockdown, celebrities have got another chance to spend some quality time at home which they don't get due to their hectic schedules. Many have been using this time to discover their hidden talent and have been sharing about the same on social media. Talking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker and choreographer has been spending her quarantine period at home with her hubby Shirish Kunder and her kids Czar, Diva and Anya.

Due to the pandemic, celebrations have taken a back seat but this has not stopped everyone from wishing each other on social media. Today, on the occasion of Shrish Kunder's birthday, Farah has wished her hubby with a cute throwback photo that was taken 15 years ago in Melbourne and a sweet but hilarious message. In the picture shared, Farah, looks cute donning a pink top and is hugging Shirish from behind. The two look adorable in this throwback picture. Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, "Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father( Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago)."

(Also Read: COVID 19: Abhishek Bachchan wins over Farah Khan as he gives Rs 1 Lakh for her daughter Anya’s charity drive)

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is doing what they can to contribute towards the welfare of human and animal life. Speaking of this, a sweet initiative was started by Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter, Anya Kunder where she sketched to raise money for welfare and support of stray animals.

Check out Farah Khan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×