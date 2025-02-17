Farah Khan hilariously asks Sania Mirza’s son to 'do a Udit ji' on her; netizens say ‘She needs her own comedy show’

Farah Khan is not only known for making B-town stars dance to her tunes but is also an ace filmmaker with a wit and humor like no other. Recently, she invited her best pal, Sania Mirza, to her YouTube channel along with Sania's son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. While playing with the little one, the filmmaker hilariously asked him to "do a Udit ji" on her and give her a kiss. As soon as the clip went viral, netizens quipped, "She needs her own comedy show!" Read on!

Earlier this month, popular singer Udit Narayan got into a burning controversy when he kissed a female fan on the lips during a live concert. Since then, B-town celebs have been sharing their two cents on the issue. Now, Farah Khan took a hilarious dig at him by asking Sania Mirza’s son to 'do a Udit ji' on her.

Check it out:

In a recent episode of her YouTube channel, Farah Khan and Sania Mirza came together to cook Chicken 65. After wrapping up their work, they sat down, and Khan playfully asked Izhaan Mirza Malik to give her a kiss and "do a Udit ji" on her. Upon hearing this, the ace tennis player and everyone around burst into laughter. As soon as the clip went viral on Reddit, netizens were left in splits.

One user commented, "She needs to have her own comedy show at this point." Another stated that she is "so unhinged." A third user remarked, "She is one of the most naturally funny people I have ever seen." While many found her straight-faced comedy "wild," others described it as "spontaneous and hilarious."

Netizens react to Farah Khan’s comment on Udit Narayan:

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. The movie became so iconic that fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Main Hoon Na 2 is in development.

An industry insider informed us, “Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2, and Shah Rukh has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel. Farah is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as also the ones working with Red Chillies.”

