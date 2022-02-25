Farah Khan hilariously roasts Karan Johar's attire in his latest post: Ostrich outfit

Karan Johar doesn’t shy away from challenges. Be it with his films or with his clothing, he is always open to experimenting. Results? Sheer uniqueness! Recently, Karan Johar uploaded a picture on his Instagram in a super eccentric and unique outfit. He wore a faux feathered jacket which was a luxury piece - Gucci no less - and owned the look quite confidently. However, what’s a good picture without your friends roasting you on it in the comment section? Well, Farah Khan was that friend for Karan this time.

Karan looked quite good in his Gucci faux leather jacket, black goggles and red shoes. Yep, eccentric and amazing! Along with the picture, he wrote, "The corridors of Claridges and couture! In @gucci.”As soon as he posted the picture, it went viral - specifically his jacket. Fans from all over started commenting and even other celebs did. Farah Khan hilariously trolled Karan and called his jacket an ‘ostrich jacket. She wrote, “This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video.” Well, now that she puts it that way…

A lot of other fans and industry colleagues also complimented his unique look. Twinkle Khanna and Ekta Kapoor sprinkled the post with hearts.

It seems that Farah and Karan love having outfit banters. Just a week back, Farah and Karan had roasted each other’s attires on the sets of Hunarbaaz where Karan is a part of the judges panel and Farah had come as a guest on the show. While Karan labeled Farah’s outfit as a ‘blob of pink’. On the other hand, Farah had a fitting response as she called Karan’s black attire ‘dull’. Well, good for us - we love some casual banter sessions!

