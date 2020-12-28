Farah Khan Kunder’s Twitter account hacked; Filmmaker thanks hubby Shirish Kunder for restoring Instagram

Farah Khan Kunder’s Twitter account has been hacked recently. Her Instagram account has been restored by her hubby Shirish Kunder.

Filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan Kunder is an active social media user. She often shares interesting posts to keep her fans updated. But today, she has taken to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that her Twitter account has been hacked recently. She has also asked her fans to be vigilant of any suspicious messages from her account. The filmmaker has warned her fans to not to click or reply to any of the messages from her account as it may be used to hack into their account too.

Farah has also informed that her Instagram account was also hacked but now it has been restored by her personal ‘computer engineer’ husband Shirish Kunder. Her post read as, “My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too…" While sharing the post, she captioned it as, “This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too.”

Take a look at Farah Khan Kunder's post here:

Meanwhile, on the microblogging site, the filmmaker’s Twitter account is currently unavailable.

A few days back, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee’s Instagram account had been hacked. At that time, the former Miss Universe - actress took to her social media handle to inform about the same.

