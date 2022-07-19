Farah Khan is 'obsessed' with Karan Johar's style as she shares VIDEO with him; Can you spot Manish Malhotra?

Farah Khan Kunder is hilarious, witty, charming and basically just absolute fun to be around. Meanwhile, the director-choreographer on Tuesday shared a video on her Instagram handle that featured her best friend filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The video opens with Farah saying “Who is this, Ohh My God, its Karan Johar, what are you wearing? To which Karan says “I am in my Balenciaga, let me tell you something about this brand.” Interrupting Karan, Farah says we don’t want to hear and point her camera towards Manish who says “Karan wears the most expensive clothes and keep talking about his looks but I look better.”

Meanwhile, Farah then says “you do look better because you are very handsome and you too are handsome Karan.” Later Karan also makes fun of Farah in the video. Sharing the video, Farah captioned it as: “The reel u didn’t know u needed my obsession @karanjohar n guest appearance by @manishmalhotra05 #karah.”

Earlier, on Karan’s 50th birthday, Farah was a riot as she couldn’t remember all that she did at the party, which saw the biggest stars of Bollywood assemble under one roof. But luckily for us, there were ample pictures of Farah being a riot at Karan's party. In the video shared on Instagram, Farah Khan is being her electrifying self while posing with Vaani Kapoor, Preity Zinta, and Diana Penty. She was also captured dancing at the party. In one image, actor Abhishek Bachchan is sitting on Farah's lap. Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Luckily there are pics to remind me what all I did Karan Johar's 50th.”

Meanwhile, Karan is all set to return to films as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. This marks his return to direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With this, Farah will also reunite with Karan on his next directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after a gap of nine years. Farah’s last film with Karan was the 2012-release Student of the Year. KJo is also currently one of the judges of the television reality shows, Hunarbaaz, along with Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra.