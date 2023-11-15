Farah Khan pens an endearing birthday post for BFF Sania Mirza: ‘May you always be happy’

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, and choreographer-director Farah Khan share a great bond with each other. They have been best friends for many years, and fans got to see their camaraderie as they appeared together on Kaaran Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2017. Sania Mirza turns a year older today and to make this occasion super-special, Farah Khan has shared a lovely post for her.

Farah Khan showers love on bestie Sania Mirza on her birthday

On Wednesday, Farah Khan took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures with Sania Mirza. The pictures were clicked at a fancy restaurant, and the first one shows Sania hugging Farah. Sania is seen dressed in a black top layered with a printed black-and-white jacket, while Farah looks pretty in a multi-colored striped top.

In the next two pictures, they are joined by their friend and singer Ananya Birla. The pictures are just too adorable! Sharing the pictures, Farah penned a sweet note to wish Sania on her birthday. “Happy birthday my dearest @mirzasaniar may you always be happy, surrounded by friends n all who love you.. coz you deserve this and more,” she wrote.

Ananya Birla commented on Farah Khan’s post and wrote, “Come bacckkkk,” along with several red heart emojis. Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “Lovely picture,” while many others dropped heart emojis and wished Sania Mirza a happy birthday.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza’s friendship

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been friends for many years now. On Koffee With Karan season 5, Farah revealed that their friendship began when she invited Sania to be a guest on her talk show, Tere Mere Beech Mein. She added that their connection was instant, and that every time Sania would come to Mumbai, they would meet up.

“We are not convenience ka friendship because we don’t have anything to do with each other’s professions,” she said.

