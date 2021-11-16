Farah Khan poses with Huma Qureshi, Anurag Basu; Calls Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's wedding 'the best'

On Monday, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao married his longtime lover Patralekhaa. The pair married at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh after being together for over a decade. The pair had a traditional Hindu wedding and looked gorgeous. Their wedding photos look straight out of a fairytale and they'll melt your heart. The wedding was absolutely grand, with a multitude of Bollywood personalities being a part of it. One of them was the beloved director Farah Khan Kunder, who went all out as she shared multiple snaps from the wedding, giving us a glimpse of the guests present.

Farah wore an elegant white ethnic suit by Alpa & Reena that really enhanced her beauty. In one of the pictures she shared on her stories, she was twinning with Huma Qureshi, with Huma in a suave white gown. She fondly wrote ‘White party…it was the best of times’. Next, she shared a cute selfie with Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, again emphasizing the fact that it was one of the best weddings she ever attended. And, that’s not all. She went to share a snap with Anurag Basu maintaining the hashtag #BestWeddingEver.

Check the stories here:

It seems like our lovely Bollywood folks had a gala time at the wedding of the year. Even Hansal Mehta posted a picture with a whole troupe of celebs like Anurag Basu, Farah Khan Kunder, Anubhav Sinha, and so on.

See the post here:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had a traditional Hindu wedding and looked gorgeous. Their wedding photos are beautiful and breathtaking and they'll melt your heart. The two dated each other for more than a decade, and have even worked together in Hansal Mehta's Citylights in 2014.

Also Read: Wondering what's written on bride Patralekhaa's veil in Bengali? We decoded her love note for Rajkummar Rao