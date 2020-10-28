Farah Khan puts her chef hat on as she joins Junior MasterChef Australia fever with her kids acting as judges

Farah Khan recently tried to recreate a dish made by a junior chef of MasterChef Australia and her kids acted as judges.

The critically acclaimed choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan has recently entered her own MasterChef kitchen as a contestant with her kids as the judges. With the MasterChef fever across the world, Farah Khan took up the challenge to prepare one of the dishes prepared by a junior chef from the show and her kids Diva, Anya and Czar played the judges. Junior MasterChef Australia on Disney+ Hotstar Premium has not only raised the bar for kids but for the adults too. The kids of the Junior MasterChef Australia have created some super fine dishes so far on the show.

On the popular cooking show, the 14 young chefs showcased their exemplary culinary skills under the guidance of mentors Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Taking inspiration from the junior chefs, Farah Khan created a Kebab dish for her children. The filmmaker’s kids gave her a thumbs down for the food she cooked. And it didn't end on a good note for her!

However, after failing the challenge, Farah Khan said, "Having 3 children myself, cooking never felt like a child's play. But these budding and talented young chefs of Junior MasterChef Australia made it look like one. In a span of a few episodes, they created a palette of mesmerizing yet drool-worthy food, it almost made me jump on the screen.” She further stated that she took the challenge with her kids and tried to recreate one of their dishes, but in her kids' opinion, it wasn't even close to the original masterpiece. Farah has always been a big fan of the MasterChef franchise. “Junior Masterchef Australia is not only an inspiration for kids but adults as well,” she concluded.

Credits :Farah Khan Instagram

