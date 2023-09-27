Farah Khan REACTS to viral video of mobbing incident during Lalbaugcha Raja visit: 'Despite whatever…’

It’s officially Bappa’s month and Ganpati celebrations are in full swing. Several Bollywood celebs have been visiting the famous and beloved, Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings of the holy deity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha to other tinsel town celebs were seen seeking divine intervention. Amongst others, ace filmmaker Farah Khan was also seen visiting the holy place with her close friend and actor, Sonu Sood, and his wife.

Farah Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Sonu Sood and his wife, Sonali Sood

On September 26, renowned filmmaker Farah Khan was seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her friend, Sonu Sood, and his wife, Sonali Sood to the prestigious pandal. During her visit, Farah was seen in a printed black kurta and sharara pants with a beige handbag.

Sonu Sood, on the other hand, opted for an all-white kurta pajama while his wife looked pretty in pink. The actor-director duo along with family and friends was captured amidst a huge crowd by the paparazzi. Have a look:

On the other hand, several other videos of Farah Khan were also going viral on the internet. In the videos, she could be seen held by her friend as she got mobbed by fans outside Lalbaugcha Raja. The video led a section of internet users to wonder about Farah’s well-being.

Farah Khan says she had the "most amazing darshan"

In response to this, the Om Shanti Om director, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared that she had the “most amazing darshan” despite looking ‘incapacitated’ in the videos. She wrote, “Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds I just want to say it was all worth it (folded hand emoji) thank you to the security, the volunteers, n the police who handle such crowds daily with such care n understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. N @rakesh_kothari24 for personally escorting me. It's a divine experience for every Mumbaikar (red heart and folded hand emoji) #ganpatibappamorya”. Have a look:

Internet Users' Reaction

Soon after the video was shared, netizens reacted to the video with Ganpati Bappa Morya comments and red-heart emojis. While a fan expressed happiness over Farah’s well-being, as she wrote, “Glad you are well.”

Farah Khan Work front

Farah Khan is one of the renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2004 Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles. The film emerged as a super success. Later on, she went on to make films like Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year amongst others.

Most recently, she choreographed the song, Chaleya from the blockbuster Atlee Kumar’s directorial Jawan. The film had SRK and Nayanthara along with a huge ensemble cast.

