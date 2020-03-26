Farah Khan requests stars to stop posting workout videos; Says 'Most of us have bigger concerns during crisis'

While celebrities have been posting workout videos for fans in order to motivate them to workout at home, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has something else to say.

Coronavirus has caused outrage among all the citizens around the world. The pandemic has affected all the cities across the world. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India there will be a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. He has urged citizens to stay indoors and not to panic and observe social distancing. Bollywood celebrities who are also at home have been requesting fans to stay indoors and try and discover some new talent and make the best use of this time at home.

The majority of the celebrities have been posting workout videos and motivating their fans to workout at home since all the gyms have been closed due to the virus. Amidst all this, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has something else to say. Introducing herself the filmmaker said, "Since everyone is making videos I also thought of making one. In the interest of public health and safety, my video saying that please, it's a humble request for all the celebrities and stars to please stop making you're working out videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except looking after your figures. But most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So please have some pity on us and stop posting the workout videos." She further said that she will unfollow those who continue to send the workout videos and has requested them to not feel bad if she does so.

As soon as Farah posted the video, celebrities like , Rohit Shetty, , and others have commented with laugh emoji's and called the filmmaker 'the best. , who is known for his quirky comments and captions, commented, "I think u need to workout in the gym downstairs in ur building ASAP !!!!"

Check out Farah Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, on the special Woman Up with Pinkvilla, Farah discussed her journey and the lessons she learned through it all. She opened up about the failure of Tees Maar Khan and confessed, "(Tees Maar Khan's failure and reaction) taught me a lesson that you have to be kinder because Karma is a bitch."

