Farah Khan reveals she used to ‘hate’ her husband Shirish Kunder initially; ‘I thought he was gay’

Renowned director and choreographer Farah Khan has been happily married to Shirish Kunder for over 20 years now. They’re proud parents to three kids. The Om Shanti Om director known for her unfiltered talks recently revealed her first impression of her husband. Being brutally honest, the choreographer shared that she initially used to hate her husband and thought that he was ‘gay.’

During her recent appearance on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel, Farah Khan shared about her equation with her husband, Shirish Kunder, and how their romance blossomed. In her trademark no-filter style, the director was quick to share, "I used to hate him. For six months, I thought he was gay.”

When Archana further asked if she still hates him, the filmmaker exclaimed, “No. Now, I am used to him. It’s been 20 years now.” The filmmaker revealed how her husband used to get angry earlier, and it used to annoy them as he would just keep quiet and torture them by not talking.

In addition to this, upon further being asked who apologizes first during their arguments, Farah playfully revealed none of them does it. She stated that her husband hasn’t apologized to her in 20 years, as he is never wrong. “If I glance at my phone while he’s talking, he’ll just walk out," she added with a laugh.

During the lighthearted conversation, Farah also revealed that she wanted to “run away" during the first year of their marriage as it was very difficult for her to adjust.

For the unversed, Shirish Kunder was an editor on Farah Khan’s directorial Main Hoon Na. It is where they met, as revealed by the filmmaker. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. The couple has three children—Czar, Diva, and Anya, born in 2008.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Farah Khan intends to make Main Hoon Na 2 with Shah Rukh Khan. A source close to the development shared that the filmmaker has cracked an idea and is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as well as the ones working with Red Chillies.