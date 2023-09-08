Farah Khan runs away with Ashneer Grover’s phone in hilarious new video; the EPIC chase will crack you up

Farah Khan Kunder is an Indian filmmaker who knows how to make celebrities dance to her tunes. Apart from coming up with blockbuster movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, among others, she is also known for producing comic content on her social media profile. The director keeps updating her social media family with her whereabouts with her witty and quirky reels. Recently, Farah was roaming the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan when she unexpectedly encountered former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover.

Farah Khan collaborated with Ashneer Grover for a funny reel

The choreographer was having a fun time in the foreign country when she stumbled upon Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. The director-producer then decided to use the opportunity and create a fun video with them. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a video that has everyone in splits.

The video opens with Farah walking on the footpath while updating her fans about the beautiful city. Seconds later, she bumped into the Indian entrepreneur. “So, I am in Baku and it's beautiful. Oh my God, Ashneer Grover,” she can be seen saying in the video.

To this, Ashneer responded, “What a pleasant surprise. Of all the places I never thought of, main yaha milunga aapse. (I would meet you here.).” He then requests Farah for a picture. The Tees Maar Khan director sweetly obliged his request and asked him to give her a moment for some touch-up. When Farah gets ready, Ashneer tells her to click the picture from his phone. Thinking that he was asking for a picture with her, Farah immediately starts taking a selfie.

This is when Ashneer stands next to his wife Madhuri and asks Farah to click their picture, and not hers. Farah’s facial expressions made it pretty obvious that she was taken aback by the twist. After taking multiple pictures of the couple, Farah runs away with Ashneer’s phone. The couple then chases her on the streets to retrieve it.

Sharing the funny video, Farah wrote in the captions, “Who would have thought this reel would ever happen? N that too in #baku ! @ashneer.grover ur a natural n now ur phone s with me.” (sic)

Ashneer’s wife Madhuri also posted a couple of pictures from the trio’s outing in Baku. Sharing the images, she wrote, “What serendipity! Lovely meeting the bindaas and ever charismatic @farahkhankunder in Baku (Azerbaijan). What a memorable dinner and fun time making the reel. Tops off a great trip to this amazing city.” (sic)

Farah Khan’s work front:

Farah Khan is credited for choreographing chartbuster songs like The Hook Up Song from Student of the Year 2, Gerua from Dilwale, and Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Very recently she choreographed the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan.

