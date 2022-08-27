Farah Khan says 'break plates than hearts' as she does plate-smashing Greek tradition with her kids; VIDEO

Farah Khan Kunder has been a part of the industry for three decades now. She began her career as an assistant and a background dancer. In 2004, she made her debut as a director with the film, Main Hoon Na. Later, she helmed movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is quite active on social media and often shares pics with her friends and kids which are a treat to the fans. Speaking of which, Farah shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring herself with her three children - Czar, Diva and Anya.

In the video, Farah is seen smashing plates with her children in a restaurant as she took them out for a kids’ night out. Plate smashing is a Greek custom involving the smashing of plates or glasses during celebratory occasions. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Better break plates than hearts... (who will clean the mess tho?) #kidsnightout #greektradition.”

Farah and Shirish Kunder married in 2004, after falling in love on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. On February 11, 2008, Farah and Shirish had welcomed their triplets, Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder and Czar Kunder through IVF and since then, their life has been revolving around their children. Farah even after being a working lady tries her best to be there for her kids for most of the time and her social media handle can vouch for her immense love for her kids. In 2020, Anya had raised ₹1 lakh by sketching pets of Farah’s industry friends during lockdown, and used the money to feed strays and needy.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beech Mein. She later became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.