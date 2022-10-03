Farah Khan says Gauri Khan has remained 'middle-class Punjabi girl'; Recalls their first meet in Goa

Farah Khan and Gauri Khan have been friends for a long time now. The duo is often seen hanging out together and always give major friendship goals. Now, in the latest episode of Gauri's reality show Dream Homes, Farah Khan recently featured and talked about her friendship and said that Shah Rukh Khan's wife has remained a 'middle-class Punjabi girl to date.' The Om Shanti Om filmmaker also called Gauri an 'exceptional mother' to her three children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

During the episode, Farah recalled her first meeting with Gauri in Goa and said that SRK brought Gauri to Goa right after they just got married and they were shooting for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Farah said that she met Gauri on a Goa beach, who was a free spirit and was wearing a swimsuit and a sarong. "We bonded literally in the ocean. From then on it felt like I had met some very old college friends or school friends because we all got along like a house on fire. So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years. The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn't changed at all, and that's a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with the success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. I think that for me, is the best part about her."