Farah Khan says she stopped going out after Tees Maar Khan was 'ripped apart': I'm not insecure anymore

Farah Khan has been a part of the industry for three decades now. She began her career as an assistant and a background dancer. In 2004, she made her debut as a director with the film, Om Shanti Om which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. Later, she helmed movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Farah recalled the time she didn't want to step out of her house after her 2010 movie, Tees Maar Khan was criticised by people. She said that the film was 'ripped apart' and people had said a lot of things about it even though the film made money. Calling herself a fighter and a survivor, she said that even though she was winning an award for the choreography of Sheila Ki Jawani, she did not feel like stepping out. However, her mother-in-law encouraged her to go for it.

Further, she said that despite the ups and downs, she grew older and wiser and also had kids. Everything changed with time. Farah also said that she used to be an insecure person earlier, however, today she hates that feeling. "As human nature would have it, a lot of times, people get happy when someone’s film doesn’t do well; it’s an industry trait and uska kya kar sakte hain. Today, I know that my movie will be made whenever and with whoever it’s destined to," said Farah.

Recalling the tough times, she and her brother Sajid Khan had to face, she said that she owes a 'great deal' to her cousins Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. "They kept us in their home for about four-five years, and they were very nice to us, but we had to ask them for things. We were literally those poor cousins. Today, I owe them a great deal. I know the journey I’ve had, and I value it," she said

On the work front. recently, she joined Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia to helm the shooting of their romantic song for Anand Tiwari’s directorial.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan bowls over Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri with her thumka on THIS famous Shah Rukh Khan song