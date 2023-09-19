Farah Khan says THIS to a Netizen who tried to reprimand her over slippers as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Farah Khan is one of the most multi-talented artists in Bollywood. Apart from being a popular choreographer, she is also a very successful filmmaker who has delivered some blockbusters. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Farah shared a picture with Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa. But then, something unexpected happened.

Farah Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen

Farah took to Instagram to share a picture with Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. All three of them look ethereal in their shiny traditional wear as they can be seen posing with folded hands. However, one user noticed that the Om Shanti Om director was wearing her slippers and tried to take a potshot at her. The user wrote, "Plz remove ur slippers in front of ganesha." In response, Farah gave it back to them by writing, "we were outside the house thank you very much."

Talking about the post, Farah wrote a sweet caption and also mentioned Rajkummar Rao. She wrote, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with lov frm khan, qureishi & rao p. s- @rajkummar_rao u were so busy that v did this without u (laughing emoji)"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrated eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Today, Rajkummar Rao shared some beautiful pictures from his house as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Patralekhaa. The couple took a commendable decision as they opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati idol. Rao captioned his post, "गणपति बप्पा मोरया। आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएँ। May Lord Ganesha Bless us All. #EcoFriendlyGanpati @patralekhaa" (Ganpati Bappa Moraiya! Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi)."

So far, many celebrities have wished and posted their pictures, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. This includes Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suneil Shetty, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh among others. While some celebrities like Kartik went to temples, others like Shilpa, Rajkummar, and Arpita Khan bought small idols for their home for worship.

