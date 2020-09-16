  1. Home
Farah Khan schools paparazzi in wearing masks as she offers one from her own bag; Watch Video

Farah Khan was snapped out and about in the suburbs as she stepped out for a salon appointment and even schooled the paparazzi. Watch video below.
Mumbai
Farah Khan is not a regular for the paparazzi, but when the choreographer-filmmaker steps out, the paparazzi makes sure to capture her. On Wednesday, Farah was snapped out and about in the suburbs as she stepped out for a salon appointment. Farah's banter with the paparazzi is always a hit and today was no different. While she was seen entering the salon with her hair all tied up, she walked out with a fabulous blow dry and great hair. 

In the video, Farah can be seen stepping out of the salon. But before she gets ready to pose for the cameras, the filmmaker noticed that one of the photographers wasn't wearing a mask. So, apart from schooling him, Farah even reached into her bag and handed over a mask to the photographer. "Arre, tu mask pehen na yaar," Farah was heard saying in the video. Farah kept her outfit simple and comfortable for the salon visit. 

Check out the video below:

Farah Khan, who is quite active on Instagram, had recently taken to the photo-sharing app a few weeks ago to wish Rajkummar Rao on his birthday. She often shares snaps of her triplets as her daughters never fail to amaze her fans and followers with their yoga poses. The trio often feature on her Instagram as Farah shares fun and adorable snaps of her kids. Take a look below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who needs a Rubik Cube?? my human puzxles.. #diva #anya.. #contortionists #yoga #ballet

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Poor lady, ashamed of her pervert bro Sajid.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Bodyshaming comment alert

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Haathi

